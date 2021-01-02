Here is the problem with letting Rep. Cyrus Western off the hook too quickly for his demeaning remarks about the newly elected Albany County sheriff.
Some of us have been to church. We know what a confession looks like. What would you think if the sheriff of Albany County made disparaging remarks about the race of one of our elected officials in Sheridan County? Surely our hope is the elected officials of our beloved county took it upon themselves to offer a word of discipline. After all, leadership is an artful skill that is nurtured through many difficult experiences; nevertheless, it should not be overlooked that the words of our elected official involved an act of volition.
Words matter.
Apparently, someone missed the drift that there is long suffering tension in the Black lives matter conversation. Not only Black lives matter, but it has not been all that long ago that Sheridan College was the mark of racist attacks on Native Americans, and the Sheridan City Council took the approach to approve a resolution to clarify that all people are welcomed in the city of Sheridan.
Are all people welcomed? The new city council would be wise to re-commit to that resolution to set the tone for better behavior of all citizens.
The words and lifestyle of someone who is elected to represent the community should reflect our highest values. Undisciplined leadership undermines the health of our community. Lest we become deaf puppets to bad behaviors, we all should search our soul and call ourselves, as well as our leaders, to a higher standard of community life.
We all need to say it loud and strong: There is no room for racist talk, or racist actions, in our town.
Pastor Doug Goodwin
Sheridan