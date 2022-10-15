So your city canceled your Rocky Mountain Ambulance service contract and accepted a lower bid from a company "who is not primarily interested in making money." As the prior service actually was not making much money, how is a lower price to be understood?
Currently the new contract holder is hiring away employees from RMA — who lost the contract; at a big chunk less than their prior wages. Mid-range wages for Wyoming are currently about $36,000 a year. That is about $18 an hour.
Not all are accepting those offered wages in these inflationary times, but all are looking for other jobs; both out of field and or out of the area. Aha! Perhaps the reality is that your new service is actually not interested in their employees making money.
As their employee count dwindles you now report that RMA “struggles to cover remaining time under contract.” So RMA is in the middle of the mess that your own city created by the results of very poor homework.
So the next time you need ambulance service after RMS’s contract ends, please ignore the fact that your city quickly took the lowest bidder, and also ignore the fact that those employees are perhaps underpaid.
And in the meantime also understand why RMA “struggles to cover remaining time under contract.”
But the good news is the fire department can cover for RMA’s current shortfalls — right?