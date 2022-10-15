8-9-22 ambulance1.jpg
Buy Now

The city of Sheridan has contracted with Rocky Mountain Ambulance for Emergency Medical Services since 2011. The company was one of three to respond to a new request for proposals for ambulance service in the county.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

So your city canceled your Rocky Mountain Ambulance service contract and accepted a lower bid from a company "who is not primarily interested in making money." As the prior service actually was not making much money, how is a lower price to be understood? 

Currently the new contract holder is hiring away employees from RMA — who lost the contract; at a big chunk less than their prior wages. Mid-range wages for Wyoming are currently about $36,000 a year. That is about $18 an hour.

Recommended for you