If Liz Cheney had integrity she would realize that her views do not reflect the opinions and attitudes of the people she was elected to serve and resign from her position in Congress. Perhaps she still might do this, especially if she can score a six figure on-camera job with one of the cable news outlets.
Of course, if Liz Cheney had integrity, she would have run for Congress from Virginia instead of Wyoming — where she hadn’t lived since she was in elementary school. But the price for media buys in a small market like Wyoming are infinitely cheaper than in big metro areas. And in a business where name recognition matters more than conviction, commitment or ability, her old man’s name gave her more mileage here than it would have back East.
Please spare us from all the gushing and exalted hagriography which makes this unaccomplished, insignificant little politician into something more than she really is — a slithering little creature of the political establishment.
Timothy Lanham
Sheridan