I am a rationalist: That is, my world turns on the twin axes of truth and reason. I am also liberal, in that learning has taught me to expect, to welcome inevitable change. What it has also taught me, however, is something that flies in the face of how most people view the world.
Reading Laura Hollis’ piece in the Nov. 14 edition of The Press, titled “The propaganda war rages on,” I ran across this: “For months, polls showed Joe Biden ahead in the presidential race by double digits.
The public was not concerned, were inscrutably assured, about Biden’s rambling, inarticulate and often completely nonsensical statements.” Hollis’ piece is in the Press “Community Voices,” aka Opinion page, so it goes to figure she’s expressing her “opinion.”
Anyone familiar with me and my principles, my thinking, my writing know what is coming next: I state once again, loudly, that Hollis’ piece, [and anyone else’s expressing an opinion] her opinion is worthless — her assertions are feelings, beliefs, not facts.
I ask, not in a partisan way, but simply for truth’s sake, how can she say Biden’s statements are “rambling and inarticulate” (which sounds more like a description of our president’s statements)?
I write, though, not to argue against Hollis, not to express my opinion, but to get readers to consider that, though they grow up believing their opinions matter, they rarely learn that what IS is factual — analyses, thinking, reasoning and studying will get them to the truth — not opining or believing.
In fact, it seems clear that the source of most of the world’s problems is the human race’s unfamiliarity with truth, with reason. World culture has forever stroked people’s egos by telling them their beliefs matter, when, in truth, they don’t.
The only way to get to truth is the way people who reason, people who think, people who are familiar with the scientific method do it, and that’s through intentionally casting aside beliefs and opinions.
I am totally aware that what I’ve said here, what I base my life on, is shocking to many, is even an affront to them. What? My opinion isn’t important?
However, Hollis’ opinions fired in me the obligation (and morality does impose obligations on us) to respond, and so I did. I am also aware that it will likely be centuries before humankind ever places more emphasis on thinking and truth than on believing, but that’s simply a matter of reality, of the slow pace of evolution.
Thank you for your time.
Osea Nelson
Sheridan