Hearing loss affects 48 million Americans. That’s 12 to 13% of the population. It doesn’t become less as we grow older. Thirty-three percent of people over 65 have some hearing loss and 66% of people over 75 experience hearing loss. So those of us who have difficulty hearing have a lot of company, but that’s no comfort. What is a comfort are those times when we are able to communicate.
One of the times we want to communicate is when we need to talk to someone on the telephone. The State of Wyoming has an agency, Wyoming Relay, that enables hard of hearing, deaf, speech-impaired and blind people to communicate via land and wireless telephones. They distribute special telephones, smartphones or tablets that have features designed to meet individual needs to communicate. Examples are amplification, large buttons and captioned screens which print what is being said by the person on the other end. There is even equipment that allows individuals to use American Sign Language and other communication means.
Maybe you qualify for one of these from the state at no cost, but if not, you can still get them on your own. No matter your level of hearing loss, the goal of Wyoming Relay is to make telephone conversations possible again.
Dominique Maestas from the State of Wyoming Relay is going to make a presentation at the HUB on May 19th at 1:00 p.m. She is a WY Relay equipment distribution specialist. She is going to be accompanied by Lori Cielinski, the program manager. They will talk about communication and how it can be made easier for you.
You are welcome to attend and find out more.
For those who have trouble understanding what is said in large groups, the conversation will have captions on a big screen TV so you can see what is being said.
Jack Landon Jr.
Sheridan