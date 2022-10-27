As the nation continues its rocky and disastrous decline into total chaos, it is important to elect the right candidate to represent House District 29. And that candidate is Ken Pendergraft.
A lifelong Wyomingite, Pendergraft is guided by his Christian faith and his love for his family and country. Due to this, Pendergraft's values and morals make him a staunch proponent of the people having the power, minimizing government expansion and enforcing fiscal responsibility and constitutional freedom.
Guided also by traditional Wyoming values and ethics, Pendergraft will stay true to his platform of individual rights, doing what is best for the people instead of the government, and helping Wyoming be the best state possible. Pendergraft is also for and loyal to the people of Wyoming, which means he will vote against tax increases (including continual and unjust property taxes) and governmental overreach. Pendergraft will vote for the protection and rights of the unborn, justice and lower taxation and will uphold honesty, freedom and the Constitution.
In a time where life is devalued, freedom is being trampled and attacked and our nation is on the brink of irreparable disaster, we need a capable, intelligent representative who knows what he's doing; who values faith, family, freedom, life and the Constitution; and who understands the Wyoming way and our beliefs and scruples. That is why Pendergraft is the candidate HD29 needs.
Vote Ken Pendergraft for HD29.