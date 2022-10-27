Chamber Candidate Forum 002.jpg
Wyoming State Representative District 29 candidates Ken Pendergraft and Martha J. Wright shake hands before taking their seats during the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce Candidate Forum Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

As the nation continues its rocky and disastrous decline into total chaos, it is important to elect the right candidate to represent House District 29. And that candidate is Ken Pendergraft.

A lifelong Wyomingite, Pendergraft is guided by his Christian faith and his love for his family and country. Due to this, Pendergraft's values and morals make him a staunch proponent of the people having the power, minimizing government expansion and enforcing fiscal responsibility and constitutional freedom.

