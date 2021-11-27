Please learn from
your action
Dear Not-My-Friend,
Because of your actions with a .22-caliber rifle on Nov. 22 we had to make the difficult decision to euthanize our beloved cat, “Tell Sackett Louis L’Amour Cat the 12th.”
There are other solutions than to grab your gun. “Tell” was microchipped and the two cat shelters in town could have told you who his family was or you could have used the neighborhood email address to ask the same. By the way, he did not stay out much past dark.
Sure, our choice was that we could have put him through major surgery to amputate his leg. But that option was risky given that he was a heart patient. We knew that our time with him was limited due to his condition, but never in a million years did we think, Not-My-Friend, that you’d be the one to cut our time with him even shorter.
Tell, who asked permission to jump on the bed or couch, was one in a million. If you’d actually met him he may have patted your foot with his paw. When you squatted down, he would rise up to meet your gentle hand. Of course, sometimes scratching a pant leg met with a harsh word if a snag was left behind. We are left with holes in our hearts bigger than we can describe. Meanwhile, you are left with one less bullet in the chamber.
My advice to you, Not-My-Friend, is that if you live in a neighborhood, whether in town or in the rural area, you consider that the cat you are about to shoot may be someone’s family member. Should you wish to come clean about your actions, whether intentional or accidental, you may contact us or the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office. That will help us move past the Not-My-Friend stage.
Jolene and Ray Olson
Sheridan