Please sign the petitions for medical marijuana and the amendment for penalty reduction for less than 4 ounces of marijuana so voters can vote on the issues. The petitions do not legalize medical marijuana or reduce penalties, they merely get the initiatives on the ballot so people can vote.
According to recent polling data, 88% of Wyoming voters want medical marijuana to be legal. Thirty-eight states currently have legal medical marijuana, including four bordering states — Montana, South Dakota, Utah and Colorado. Right now, a person who brings medical marijuana to their home is twice a criminal — once for transporting marijuana and next for having marijuana in their possession in Wyoming.
People deserve the liberty to choose a plant-based medicine to treat health conditions here in our state.
I am working on this petition initiative signature drive in memory of a good friend who died of breast cancer. Before her death, she had chemo treatments that made her sick. With marijuana, she was able to eat and drink, visit grandchildren, hike and go on picnics. She and her family laughed and enjoyed life. She got in trouble for medical marijuana while extremely sick, had her marijuana taken away, had to pay several thousands of dollars in attorney fees and died a criminal. Her crime was having medical marijuana.
The wording on the petitions asks voters these questions:
1. (Wyoming Cannabis Act of 2022) Shall a law be enacted authorizing the Wyoming Liquor Division to regulate the cultivation, sale and use of medical marijuana for medical treatment?
2. (Wyoming Cannabis Amendments) Shall a law be enacted to reduce criminal penalties for the cultivation, possession, use and transfer of marijuana? (For 4 ounces of marijuana or less, tickets, fines can be imposed but no incarceration.)
Any Wyoming registered voter can sign the petition. If not registered, get registered. If you have a doubt or have moved since the last election, call or visit the Sheridan County Elections Office on the second floor of the courthouse.
We will be in Ranchester on Saturday evening collecting signatures. Our team is knocking on doors for signatures as well in Sheridan. Also, registered voters can sign a petition at Goose Hemp and Vape Smoke Shop, located at 953 Sugarland Drive in Sheridan.
We have 1,000 signatures and need 2,000 more by Feb. 15, 2022, to be able to vote on the initiatives next November.
Mona Mitzel
Sheridan County, Wyoming Cannabis Petition Initiative