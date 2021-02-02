I attended the recent public meeting regarding the proposed commercial solar facility on Swaim Road. I have no “dog in this fight” so to speak as I am a landowner in the Tongue River Valley. The proposed solar project might be a positive move toward diversifying our local economy, but I do not take a position on that here.
What did interest me, however, was the manner in which this application process was handled by the county commissioners compared to the zoning change application presented by Ramaco in 2018 (agricultural to light industrial). The dichotomy between these two forums couldn’t have been more striking.
My husband and I were among more than 100 landowners, organizations and members of the public expressing opposition or support to the zoning change affecting prime agricultural land along the Tongue River and in close proximity to residences and recreation. The impacts of the proposed re-zoning were formidable and garnered a significant amount of interest.
Concerns addressed by many of our neighbors and members of the public were quite similar to the issues raised by property owners at the solar project public meeting (aesthetics, diminishment of property values, increased traffic, county road damage, waterway pollution, lack of communication with affected landowners and reclamation). Despite the magnitude of legitimate issues and concerns voiced and the voluminous written submissions, the commissioners concluded our public meeting with an immediate vote seemingly brushing aside the public’s expressed concerns after only a few minutes of deliberation.
To his credit, Commission Chair Nick Siddle tabled a vote on the solar project acknowledging the gravity of this decision and the need to carefully review, analyze and assess the testimony from all sides, stating that it may take all 45 days that are allotted to the commissioners for this determination. He and the commission understood that this decision could have far-reaching effects on Sheridan County’s future. I applaud Chairman Siddle and the current board members for approaching this process with integrity.
Mary B. Fisher
Sheridan