What is free speech? Is it the right to say whatever you want? Should one be allowed to cry “fire!” in a crowded theater? No. There are restrictions on free speech that are meant to protect us from unnecessary harm. We are not ethically free to say just anything that comes to mind.
Where is the dividing line between acceptable and harmful free speech? What distinguishes them is the underlying basis; harmful free speech relies on lies and half-truths while acceptable free speech relies on fact. Both are used to influence one’s thoughts, one to mislead and distort, the other to promote truth and critical analysis. The purpose of each is to control your thinking. We all need verifiable facts to decide what is acceptable speech and what is not. We must be skeptics, ask questions and only believe what we hear after evaluating sources.