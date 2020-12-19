The obsessed, Trump-hating left claims that President Trump is an arrogant, feckless, racist buffoon who has done “nothing” good for America. Here’s the record of the past 4 years.
Since January of 2017, the Trump Administration has:
• Brokered two Middle East peace accords, compared to 71 years of political intervention and endless wars which did not succeed.
• Implemented policies which greatly impacted the economy bringing jobs and lowering unemployment for the Black and Latino population.
• Exposed deep, widespread and long-standing corruption throughout the federal bureaucracy and in the establishment of both our major political parties.
• Neutralized North Korea and prevented them from firing missiles toward Japan, and from threatening America’s West Coast.
• Stood up to China’s pillaging trade policies while bringing hundreds of businesses back to the U.S., and thereby reviving America’s economy.
• Successfully nominated almost 300 federal judges who apply the meaning of the Constitution, rather than legislating from an activist bench.
• Achieved tax decreases and facilitated a record surge in the stock market, thereby positively impacting the retirement accounts of millions of citizens.
• Fast-tracked the development of COVID vaccines, rather than allowing the FDA to dither as was done during previous administrations which failed to develop or approve vaccines against other diseases such as SARS or Ebola.
• Rebuilt our military which the Obama administration had crippled.
• Launched the first ever serious attempt at securing our southern border, and reduced the flow of illegal immigration while arresting and deporting thousands of criminal illegal gang members.
Compared with this record, what did Joe Biden accomplish for America in his 47 years in office, other than enriching his entire family?
And yet, the so-called “news” media insist that Biden won this “election” despite the sworn testimony of hundreds of witnesses to various aspects of the targeted fraud aimed at the swing states. The scariest part of this is that the Democrats have perpetrated this fraud on America in broad daylight, relying on the media to cover it up, and on street thugs such as Antifa to intimidate anyone daring to tell the truth such as the violence openly threatened against two Republican election officials in Detroit. Judges are people with families, and who can say that such veiled threats haven’t impacted their rulings?
This is most assuredly not the America I grew up in. Pity the younger generation if this sham is allowed to stand.
Vera Cole
Sheridan