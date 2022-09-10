The left’s election talking points focus on the notion of “protecting our democracy,” a word Joe Biden used over 30 times in his recent diatribe. He also ascribed “extremism” and “threat” to his political adversaries — the supposedly evil MAGA Republicans. Biden’s sycophantic defenders glowingly praised his speech, as we saw in a recent column by Eugene Robinson in The Sheridan Press.
In reality, Biden delivered a vitriolic screed excoriating people who want a smaller government, lower taxes, a secure border, personal liberty, a stable economy and safe streets. He apparently feels “threatened” by Americans who oppose having their children hoodwinked into sex change surgery, who favor energy independence and who want some semblance of public safety.
And, of course, people who dare to ask questions about the 2020 election are labeled as “election deniers.” Hillary Clinton questioned her failed 2016 presidential election for years and numerous Democrat congressmen rose to object to 2016’s results. Are they a threat to our country? No, that term is applied only to MAGA Republicans and other “white supremacists.” Biden accused conservative Republicans of fanning the flames of political violence. He basically called MAGA Republicans “threats” to “the pursuit of justice, to the rule of law, to the very soul of this country.” You see, it wasn’t the coordinated 2020 summer riots which were “politically violent,” but the out-of-control riot of Jan. 6.
This tactic is called “projection” — accusing one’s opponent of having the same (or worse) attributes which you decry and of which you often are guilty yourself. The election “denying” and the “violent insurrection of January 6” are but two examples, as indicated above.
History teaches that very often people whom a regime’s propaganda views as “threats” are eliminated. Stop and think about that for a moment. This is, in reality, the truly dangerous part of all this. Scapegoating and dehumanizing have often led to brutal persecution of one’s political “enemies.”
Rather than protecting our “democracy,” we need to defend our constitutional republic. The wise founders of this country feared the dangers of mob rule (i.e. pure democracy) as much if not more than they feared the autocracy of dictators or monarchs, and thus built into our Constitution vertical and horizontal separation of powers — the true guarantor of our liberty. Their rhetoric notwithstanding, the left stubbornly continues efforts to “fundamentally transform” our republic into a “people’s democracy” to be enforced by a politicized FBI.