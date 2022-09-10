letters to the editor stock.jpg
The left’s election talking points focus on the notion of “protecting our democracy,” a word Joe Biden used over 30 times in his recent diatribe. He also ascribed “extremism” and “threat” to his political adversaries — the supposedly evil MAGA Republicans. Biden’s sycophantic defenders glowingly praised his speech, as we saw in a recent column by Eugene Robinson in The Sheridan Press.

In reality, Biden delivered a vitriolic screed excoriating people who want a smaller government, lower taxes, a secure border, personal liberty, a stable economy and safe streets. He apparently feels “threatened” by Americans who oppose having their children hoodwinked into sex change surgery, who favor energy independence and who want some semblance of public safety.

