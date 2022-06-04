In 2005, former President Jimmy Carter and James A. Baker III, a top official under Presidents Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush, founded the Commission on Federal Election Reform and published a report titled, “Building Confidence in U.S. Elections.” Its goal was to address subsequent concerns on election integrity and voter fraud.
The bipartisan organization’s mission was to examine the electoral process in the U.S. as a whole and bring together leaders of increasingly polarized political parities as well as academia and nonpartisan civic groups in an effort to, “build [public] confidence in U.S. elections.” Ultimately, the commission unanimously endorsed two fundamental judgments related to the importance of preserving election integrity. The first is that “elections are the heart of democracy” and “if elections are defective, the entire democratic system is at risk.” The second, deductive from the first: Public confidence in elections is paramount, and in fact “is central to our nation’s democracy.”
As the second principle alludes, democracy is degraded when people believe their vote is not counted correctly or doesn’t matter at all. While it’s normal to be disappointed with the results of an election, more people, regardless of political affiliation, on the losing sides of an election are beginning to believe the election process itself is unfair or rigged. And while the commission declared holding fair elections and facilitating a just electoral process “transcends any individual partisan interest,” many Democrats today have abandoned all regard for election integrity and have gone so far as to say such concerns are inherently racist, despite access to voting being more widespread than ever.
In the months preceding the 2020 presidential election, the New York Post published an article titled, “Confessions of a voter fraud: I was a master of fixing mail-in ballots,” shedding light on the prevalence of voter fraud in several northeastern states including Pennsylvania, a critical 2020 swing state, through mail-in voting and absentee ballots.
The whistleblower highlights the methods through which he and others would sway elections ranging from city council to U.S. Senate races. While several liberal-leaning news media platforms have dismissed and even denied the occurrence of voter fraud, it’s clear the recommendations of “Building Confidence in U.S. Elections” hold more true today than they did in 2005.
As we approach the 2022 primary and midterm elections, it’s important for all citizens to be aware of threats to election integrity and to actively combat them. We must also be aware of the threat malicious voter crossover has on primary elections. Malicious crossover is defined as when a voter typically affiliated with one political party switches to the opposing party in order to vote in (and influence) another party’s primary elections. This can have an extremely negative effect on the outcome of that party’s elections, ultimately failing to illustrate its members true position. Election integrity is on the ballot this year, and if you don’t think it affects you, think again.
Isabelle Cruz
Sheridan