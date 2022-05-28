This is probably the shortest opinion letter you will ever receive. Let me say first that I am a registered Republican.
In response to the school shooting in Uvalde: Why is it that the GOP will pass laws to protect the unborn child but will not pass laws to protect the children we have? Is the gun lobby that important to you?
I encourage every citizen to vote to remove these senators that will do nothing on this issue. I myself am a gun owner, but I fail to see the need for the average citizen to own an assault rifle. Only when our senators wake up or women are voted in by their constituents will reasonable laws to protect our children be enacted.
Bonnie Yalowizer
Ranchester