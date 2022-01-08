Ben Franklin said, “He who is willing to give up even a little freedom for protection deserves neither freedom nor protection.” If he believed that as inalterable fact it seems strange that he should participate in the Constitutional Convention that was to strengthen government and to limit freedom from hindering the rights of others and the good of all.
I am proud of our founders rebelling to restore and improve our restricted English freedom; also their Constitutional Convention to prevent relapse into anarchy to save our union. Our founders were repudiating freedom professed by Shays and others who also rebelled over legitimate complaints and government’s inability to address them.
Without any limits on freedom, any idea of government is a contradiction. Our founders wrote that the people established our government to protect the right of “life and liberty and the pursuit of happiness.” But how can “liberty” or “pursuit” exist without life? Obviously protection of life is government’s primary job and protecting the lives of “we the people” exceeds protecting a right of me a person to endanger them.
My brother-in-law used to say, “Your freedom ends at the end of my nose.” This is very fitting for COVID and other epidemics. Freedom to decide not to wear a mask can spread virus past the end of others’ noses and endanger their right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
So yes, “we the people” have the right and the duty to protect the public by requiring mask wearing, social distancing, vaccines, quarantines and any other measures deemed necessary to protect the life, liberty and pursuit of happiness for us and our posterity; our Constitution and Declaration of Independence says so. And both you and I have a patriotic duty to our country and to our friends and neighbors to comply.
Mel Logan
Sheridan