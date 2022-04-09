Last year, to the surprise of many, the Sheridan County Board of County Commissioners approved a recommendation by John Stopka, airport manager, to lease lots in the Sheridan County Airport Business Park to Falcon Motors, an electric car producer. Falcon Motors stated they plan to build 30,000 electric automobiles annually here in Sheridan once the factory becomes fully operational.
A factory that builds 30,000 cars a year will have a significant impact on our small community. In spite of this, I believe the commissioners did not provide an opportunity for public comment. Still, I hope they did their due diligence evaluating the Falcon Motors application on behalf of our community and carefully ensured such a large factory is in compliance with the Airport Business Park covenants, conditions and restrictions.
The purpose of the CCRs include proper development of all properties within the Airport Business Park and protection of public and private investments against incompatible development that may devalue surrounding properties. The CCRs state the commission is the final authority on applications.
Our community should know the process by which the commissioners determined they would first proceed with negotiations regarding the construction of an automobile factory in Sheridan. Then we should know how the commission decided the nature by which it would proceed with negotiations (such as public or back-room negotiations), and whether and why special treatment would be given to the manufacturer. Last, we should know the process by which the commission determined the Falcon car factory application was compliant with all the provisions of the Airport Business Park CCRs.
To this end, I recently submitted a public records request to the commission, and look forward to the commission’s response.
Paul Caldera
Sheridan