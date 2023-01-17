On Jan. 5, 2023, the Sheridan County Planning & Zoning Commission approved a resolution submitted by Planner Mark Reid, which begins the process of potentially establishing a rezone entitled “Acme Special Use District.”
This would result in a rezone of the Acme area along the pristine Tongue River Valley to commercial/industrial. The purpose of this letter is to notify local landowners, irrigators, recreationists, hunters, fishermen and other members of the public of this proposed rezone. Public input in the proposal will be critical as this process moves forward.