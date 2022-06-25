Last year, the Sheridan County commissioners approved a recommendation by John Stopka, airport manager, to lease lots in the Airport Business Park to Falcon Cars, a 30,000 vehicle a year car plant, and Dynamix Energy.
Recent articles and letters to The Press have expressed concerns that the county is not complying with its own airport covenants, conditions and restrictions. I am concerned that there may also be irregularities with the county’s administering of its leases.
The leases require the companies to request and receive “written authorization from county” to deviate from a one-year deadline to complete building construction. The leases define “county” as the county of Sheridan, state of Wyoming and were unanimously approved by the commission on Feb. 16, 2021.
On May 3, 2022, I submitted a records request to the county asking for the companies’ construction extension requests and the county’s responses. After 24 days, the county responded that it had no extension requests on record. However, it provided copies of letters dated April 12, 2022 — three weeks before my records request — from Stopka to Falcon Cars and Dynamix Energy.
In his letters, Stopka describes a conversation that was witnessed by an airport employee “towards the end of February or early March.” He claims the owner of the companies verbally requested a construction extension at that time. Stopka then makes clear that his letters are “written authorization” that the verbal requests that he remembered are approved, and then apologizes for his tardiness in responding.
I find it odd that administering important lease provisions is based on the airport manager’s recollection of a conversation instead of requiring written requests from the lessees. Is the airport manager’s recollection of a verbal request considered by the county to be a legitimate, actionable request? The county has no record of construction extension requests from the companies. I presume Stopka’s authorization notices were sent by certified mail. I have asked the county for the receipts.
I also question whether the airport manager even has authority to rule on construction extension requests. The leases are clear that requests to deviate from the construction deadline are to be granted only by the county. The airport manager is not the county. The county commission renders decisions in public. Stopka’s approval of the presumed requests was revealed only through a public records request.
I submitted a letter to the Deputy County Attorney Clint Beaver, asking if the airport manager’s recollection of a conversation constitutes a legitimate and actionable request to the county. Moreover, I asked if the airport manager has authority as the county to rule on extension requests. I look forward to Beaver’s response.
Paul Caldara
Sheridan