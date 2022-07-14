Liz Cheney’s supporters continue insisting that she is working hard to “defend our democracy” and our Constitution against the perilous attacks of Donald Trump and his supporters.
Interestingly, none of the three “moderators” at the debate in Sheridan last month bothered to ask Cheney questions such as, “You claim that the House Select Committee on January 6th is 'bipartisan,' but how is it that you were not appointed to this committee by the Republican Leader, but rather by Speaker Nancy Pelosi?” Or, “You’re claiming your service on that committee is based on your love of the Constitution, but how is it you don’t seem to be concerned with dozens of people being arrested for misdemeanor offenses who were denied bail?” Or, “Why is there no cross examination of the witnesses who testify before your committee?”
As she focuses her time in Congress on serving on the bogus “bipartisan” committee accusing Trump with soliciting and inciting an “insurrection,” Cheney seems oblivious to instances far more apt to have been insurrectionalist. From May to October of 2020, there were over 500 BLM and or ANTIFA riots throughout the United States, wreaking havoc on many of our major cities, killing over 30 people, sending thousands of police officers to the hospital, burning down hundreds of buildings, and causing property damage in the billions of dollars. There were very few arrests, even fewer prosecutions, and no accountability of the people and groups that planned and financed those riots.
If she’s so concerned about maintaining the rule of law in America, perhaps Cheney could encourage Congress to look into the following incidents:
• May 29, 2020, a police station in Minneapolis was attacked by rioters and burned to the ground.
• May 31, 2020, rioters tried to attack the White House while the president was inside.
• June 8, 2020, rioters violently seized control over the Capital Hill neighborhood in downtown Seattle, referred to as the Chop Zone, and held the area in anarchical control for over six weeks.
• July 22, 2020, rioters firebombed a federal courthouse in Portland, Oregon.
• April 13, 2021, rioters attacked a police station in Portland and set it on fire.
Put into this context, Cheney’s actions appear to be less about “defending our democracy” and more akin to a vengeful Soviet-style effort to dehumanize a man about whom she seems to be vengefully obsessed.
Charles Cole
Sheridan