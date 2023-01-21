letters to the editor stock.jpg
Courtesy photo | Metro Creative

I certainly enjoy exchanging letters to the editor with Charles Cole. I may disagree with Mr. Cole, and in fact am not sure what I do agree with him on, but he is certainly an intelligent and articulate proponent for his views.

Having said that, I wish he would stick to the facts and address the issues I raise with facts supporting his point of view. I’m not sure how suggesting my response to his original letter should be considered “emotional” advances a productive discussion of our differences. 

Tags

Recommended for you