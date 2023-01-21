Today

Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds later in the day. High around 40F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 22F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Cloudy skies early. A few snow showers developing later in the day. High 37F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30%.