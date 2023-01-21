I certainly enjoy exchanging letters to the editor with Charles Cole. I may disagree with Mr. Cole, and in fact am not sure what I do agree with him on, but he is certainly an intelligent and articulate proponent for his views.
Having said that, I wish he would stick to the facts and address the issues I raise with facts supporting his point of view. I’m not sure how suggesting my response to his original letter should be considered “emotional” advances a productive discussion of our differences.
First, in spite of what I said above, I believe I did agree with his concern about the use of labels such as far right, etc. albeit for different reasons. I said, “I agree with Mr. Cole the far right, etc. should be used less...” I also asked Mr. Cole if he had similar concerns about people being called “RINOS” but he failed to answer.
Second, I raised the issue of individuals and politicians in particular, who hold themselves out as Christians, while at the same time having no empathy for those less fortunate and having no apparent understanding as to what it means to love one’s neighbor. I also suggested the so-called fiscal conservatives who are only paying for about 20% of the government they enjoy are phoneys and hypocrites.
I know this will irritate many, but Wyoming may be the biggest welfare state in the country if measured by the amount of government we benefit from relative to what we pay. I believe a real conservative would at least be willing to have a discussion about how we transition from or dependence on income from the mineral industry to a different future.
Third, Mr. Cole suggests I believe “governmental expenditures provide solutions to societal problems.” Don’t you, Mr. Cole? If not, does that mean the governmental expenditures for disaster relief for hurricane victims in Florida, flooding victims in California and ranchers suffering from the drought in Sheridan and Johnson counties are not being provided a solution to their problems?
The immigration problems we are faced with are the result of decades of neglect by politicians of both parties, but for those who think a solution is to build former President Trump’s wall, how is that going to get done without governmental expenditures? And wasn’t it government support for former President Trump’s plan to develop a vaccine for COVID-19 that enabled a vaccine to be developed in record time?
This is not to suggest ALL governmental expenditures are worthwhile. It is to suggest many are.