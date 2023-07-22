letters to the editor stock.jpg
Courtesy photo | Metro Creative

To correct numerous distortions in “An Inconvenient Truth…” by Barry Crago: plainly put, the majority of the legislature votes for big tax and big government, and an anti-American redistribution of wealth.

Their big-spender actions continually prevent tax relief. This year, the leftist majority in the Wyoming Legislature, including Crago, gleefully spent an additional $500 million of our property taxes. There are 36 representatives working for big government, versus 26 working for the people. A reminder for Crago, 26 is fewer than 36.

Jan Loftus | Buffalo

Recommended for you