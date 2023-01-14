letters to the editor stock.jpg
Mr. Kim Love apparently took strong, emotional issue with my recent letter to the SP editor concerning the continued use of the dichotomy between “left” and “right” in contemporary political discourse. As readers may recall, I was pointing out that these terms, especially vis-à-vis the “right,” while once valid over 200 years ago in French politics, have been inaccurately attributed to today’s constitutional conservatives in a not-so-subtle attempt to apply old European “far right” labels to today’s conservatives.

I was somewhat bemused at the opening of Mr. Love’s letter. I would respond that perhaps he doth obfuscate too much. Rather than discussing the points I raised as to the inaccuracy (and thus lack of validity) of these antiquated political terms today, he chooses to compound the problem I had raised by conjuring up even new labels, e.g. CHINOS (“Christians in Name Only”). I don’t recall having mixed politics and religion in my letter, so this new acronym puzzled me.

