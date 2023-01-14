Mr. Kim Love apparently took strong, emotional issue with my recent letter to the SP editor concerning the continued use of the dichotomy between “left” and “right” in contemporary political discourse. As readers may recall, I was pointing out that these terms, especially vis-à-vis the “right,” while once valid over 200 years ago in French politics, have been inaccurately attributed to today’s constitutional conservatives in a not-so-subtle attempt to apply old European “far right” labels to today’s conservatives.
I was somewhat bemused at the opening of Mr. Love’s letter. I would respond that perhaps he doth obfuscate too much. Rather than discussing the points I raised as to the inaccuracy (and thus lack of validity) of these antiquated political terms today, he chooses to compound the problem I had raised by conjuring up even new labels, e.g. CHINOS (“Christians in Name Only”). I don’t recall having mixed politics and religion in my letter, so this new acronym puzzled me.
Mr. Love then labels fiscal conservatives as “hypocrites” and “phonies” since they apparently disagree with his presumed belief that governmental expenditures provide solutions to societal problems. My reply to that came from President Ronald Reagan who noted that government is not the solution; government is the problem. If governments (federal or state) had the ability to solve problems to the degree Mr. Love apparently thinks possible, one must wonder why contemporary society appears in such disarray. I trust that Mr. Love does remember Lyndon Johnson’s “Great Society.” How well has that huge government approach worked for America?
To restate a primary point from my original letter: labelling and name calling are poor excuses for factual debates on the specifics of the issues of the day. The reaction of so many in the media to the election of larger numbers of constitutional conservatives to the Wyoming legislature reminds me of an expression my WWII veteran father shared with me which came from some of his fellow service members in the Army Air Corps: “The flak is always heaviest directly over the target.” Interestingly, we’re seeing a demonstrable level of increased “flak” activity since the recent election apparently did not comport with certain media-approved narratives.