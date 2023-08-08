letters to the editor stock.jpg
We read the excellent front-page article on rising property taxes in the Aug. 4 edition of The Sheridan Press with considerable interest.

Most of our elected officials have campaigned and been elected on a similar platform, that being smaller government and reduced taxes. Unfortunately all to many of them do an abrupt about-face once they get their hands on the purse strings. Sadly, many decide that they can spend our money better than we can. Homeowners in the area are desperate for property tax relief and yet many of their elected officials are refusing to modify the archaic property tax valuation system that is resulting in tax increases of from 15-25% annually in recent years.

