We read the excellent front-page article on rising property taxes in the Aug. 4 edition of The Sheridan Press with considerable interest.
Most of our elected officials have campaigned and been elected on a similar platform, that being smaller government and reduced taxes. Unfortunately all to many of them do an abrupt about-face once they get their hands on the purse strings. Sadly, many decide that they can spend our money better than we can. Homeowners in the area are desperate for property tax relief and yet many of their elected officials are refusing to modify the archaic property tax valuation system that is resulting in tax increases of from 15-25% annually in recent years.
At the state level, our legislators are quarreling over how to best resolve the issue and pointing fingers of blame at each other. They decided to study one of the repair options for another year or so and during the interim, they merrily just keep on a-spending their constituents’ dollars.
Local officials have the option of lowering their mill request but all continue to ask for the maximum allowed by law. How sad. Sheridan County commissioners refuse to even consider such an option. Commissioner Wright made the statement that to do so would “bankrupt the county.” WHAT! We Googled our Sheridan County budget in recent years and found that it went from $14.9 million in FY 2021 to $22.6 million in FY 2023. That is a 52% increase in three years! It seems the commissioners’ constituents are more likely to declare bankruptcy (or sell their homes) because of the excessive property tax burden than the county, as very few of us have enjoyed a 52% increase in income during that period.
The FY 23 budget had the concluding statement that the commissioners would “provide the most effective and efficient service possible at the lowest possible cost”. Perhaps reducing the mill levy a bit and allowing your constituents to spend some of their own money might be an even greater “effective and efficient service.”