On Aug. 4, 2023, The Sheridan Press published an excellent article on “rising property taxes, mill values.” In that article Commissioner Wright was quoted as saying that reducing the county mill levy from the maximum allowed by law “would bankrupt the County”. We took exception to that statement and so stated in a letter to the editor that was published Aug. 8, 2023.

Commissioner Wright, to his credit, called the next day and offered to meet and discuss the issue. The commissioner indicated that he had misspoken with that quote and what he meant was that reducing the mill levy for the county would provide minimal relief to the taxpayer, but have “significant” impact to the county’s budget. After some discussion, we agreed that significant property tax relief would have to come from the state level.

