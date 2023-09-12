On Aug. 4, 2023, The Sheridan Press published an excellent article on “rising property taxes, mill values.” In that article Commissioner Wright was quoted as saying that reducing the county mill levy from the maximum allowed by law “would bankrupt the County”. We took exception to that statement and so stated in a letter to the editor that was published Aug. 8, 2023.
Commissioner Wright, to his credit, called the next day and offered to meet and discuss the issue. The commissioner indicated that he had misspoken with that quote and what he meant was that reducing the mill levy for the county would provide minimal relief to the taxpayer, but have “significant” impact to the county’s budget. After some discussion, we agreed that significant property tax relief would have to come from the state level.
I stated that the exorbitant increases in property taxes was providing a windfall of revenue to the county and asked if the commissioners actually supported a reduction in property taxes or were they happy with the status quo and all of the money flowing in? He said that to the best of his knowledge, he and the rest of the commissioners strongly supported property tax relief.
Further discussion resulted in a letter being sent to our county legislators. His letter received positive feedback from some legislators who stated they were giving the issue high priority in the next legislative session.
I commend Commissioner Wright, and those commissioners who strongly support property tax relief for their constituents.
Property tax relief is now definitely in the hands of our State Legislators. To many of us, it seems there is far too much emphasis on methodology rather than results. Hopefully, legislators will stop quarreling over the best method, reach consensus, and produce meaningful tax relief for their constituents in the upcoming session.