The letter in the July 25 Sheridan Press paints a rosy picture of Convention of States to amend the Constitution. Originally written behind closed doors, any change to the Constitution would not happen that way these days. Special interests, the media, and two parties widely divided make for a contentious, chaotic meeting with unpredictable outcomes.
The goals are laudable: “reducing the size and scope of the federal government, lowering the debt, balancing the budget.”
Senator Biteman is reported to believe the Convention would “restore the balance of power between the state and the federal government. …give Congress back the legislative powers they abdicated …. Restore the separation of powers envision by the Founders.”
There is a much simpler and safer solution than calling for a Convention that would restore the power of Congress and State’s rights at the same time. The passing of the 17th Amendment (changing election of U.S. senators from state legislatures to popular vote) destroyed state’s rights by eliminating the guardians of states rights, state legislatures. States were removed from having a seat at the table of our federal government. The state legislators who we elect no longer had oversight and control of U.S. senators. The founders recognized that a small group of elected state representatives could communicate with, monitor and hold senators accountable for their actions. Repealing the 17th Amendment and returning the Constitution to its original language, resulting in protecting states rights and holding senators accountable to the electorate would go a long way in achieving the goals envisioned by the author.
As voters, our vote is a lot more powerful as one in a smaller state legislative voting district than one in a statewide election. State legislators are accessible. We can tell our state legislators that our vote depends on who they support as U.S. senator and how that person reflects state’s views, our views. State legislators would communicate with and hold U.S. senators accountable because they would know that their tenure would depend partially on U. S. senators’ actions.
Repealing the 17th Amendment would return the states to a position of power that was a keystone of importance incorporated in the Constitution by the founders. Returning the states to positions of influence and power could yield the outcomes advocated in the letter for the long term and empower us all.