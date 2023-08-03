letters to the editor stock.jpg
Courtesy photo | Metro Creative

The letter in the July 25 Sheridan Press paints a rosy picture of Convention of States to amend the Constitution. Originally written behind closed doors, any change to the Constitution would not happen that way these days. Special interests, the media, and two parties widely divided make for a contentious, chaotic meeting with unpredictable outcomes.

The goals are laudable: “reducing the size and scope of the federal government, lowering the debt, balancing the budget.”

