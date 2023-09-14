What on earth is this going to do to Wyoming in the long run?
The article says only Wyoming and North Dakota have won primacy over the federal program to permit such activities, well Wyoming doesn’t need such changes in our beautiful state. Our state is overloaded with too much garbage as it is now.
Sheridan, for instance, is overcrowded with new people that are littering everywhere. We can’t even go up on the Bighorns without seeing garbage thrown out or left in rest areas. The Press prints people picked up for DUIs, DWIs, DWS, picked up for drug use and sales, but nothing happens to the people using and selling drugs. Judges are slapping their hands, that’s a done deal.
Look at our once safe town. It’s scary now. People don’t have to maintain their properties, a once retired area now has people fixing people vehicles to make money and it’s not zoned for such stuff.
We have more bars than ever before, people are moving in from all over and opening businesses that they think our Sheridan needs. We know Sheridan people just by the way we act and dress. We don’t run shopping carts into each other. Wake up, Sheridan; why do you think people are moving here and trying to ruin our beautiful town? Probably because they ruined their hometown and couldn’t handle it anymore.
We have million dollar homes on the market in Sheridan. What? No home is worth a million in our town, but the newcomers think homes are worth it, because they want to move here. Between drugs, theft, hit and runs, bars, you name it, it’s all in Sheridan now and we need to try and keep our town safe for our children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren growing up.
You read names in the Press all the time, and we know their newbies. Look at the high plate numbers, sure not all are new people, but the majority is. Not much good is happening in our once-beautiful town. If it’s not too late, the people of Sheridan better try and stop what they can now. Why is Sheridan hiring so many out-of-state people for positions in that our people need?
Thank you, and I hope Sheridan wakes up sooner than later.