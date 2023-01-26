Three years ago, I retired as the school librarian of Sheridan Junior High School, a position I enjoyed for 25 years. I have some thoughts on reading and books and junior high kids.
Selecting library books for a public school is not a black and white decision. Librarians pore over book reviews, consider curriculum, policy, content, appeal and more. SCSD2’s policy guides in selection and also includes exactly how to request a library book be reconsidered.
What one Sheridan family allows its children to read may not be what another family deems appropriate for its children. What interests one child may hold only boredom for another. Through self-selected reading, our children are able to walk in the shoes of another, whether that person is trying to survive in the wilderness after a plane crash or is a refugee fleeing a war-torn country. Perhaps it’s a story about the new girl who finds herself surrounded by vampires at school or the kid whose mom makes him go visit a dying girl.
Throughout my career, I was frequently astounded by requests and stories I heard from SJHS students. A student who wanted more information about what it means to be gay because her friend had two moms. The student who was obviously struggling with gender identity who quietly asked if I could get more books about people like her. The student whose uncle died wanted to read about death and heaven. Now, I have no more idea what it’s like to survive a plane crash in the wilderness than I know what it’s like to question my gender identity.
But what I do know, and what I learned repeatedly from students, is that reading a book about vampires will not turn you into one; that reading a book about a single dad who turns out to be gay will not make you gay; that just because there’s a kid named James who lives in a peach does not mean you should be concerned about it happening to you. Books are an avenue to our wonderful imaginations but they are also a powerful tool to develop empathy, understanding and knowledge.
My advice for parents: Read widely. Talk to your children about what they’re reading. Teach your children your family values and help them develop a moral compass so strong that if your child picks up a book in a library that is counter to your family morals and beliefs, they will put it down because they have learned your family expectations at home. Make reading a topic of family conversation. There really are things to be scared of in this world — I’m just not sure that it’s books from the school library.