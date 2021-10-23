Once again, The Sheridan County GOP booked a doozy for the speaker at their annual Reagan Day Dinner fundraiser. The organizers list Katrina Pierson as a “social media influencer, Fox News contributor, former congressional candidate and major play [sic] in the 2020 Trump reelection campaign.” Ms. Pierson is so much more, and so much less than that. She is the perfect reflection of what Trump has always stood for: self-aggrandizing grift.
Ms. Pierson’s political principles (in the loosest definition of the term) have shifted as easily as the wind. She voted for Barack Obama, listed Malcolm X as her “idol,” and called the GOP “racist.” Later she joined the Tea Party movement and served on Ted Cruz’s senate campaign. After glomming on to Trump in 2015, she questioned if Cruz was a natural born citizen, and supported Trump’s proposed Muslim ban, apparently forgetting that her “idol” was himself Muslim.
Ms. Pierson’s talent is a perfect fit for the new all-Trump-all-the-time GOP. She is new media savvy, active on Twitter and Instagram spreading lies about the election, the pandemic and vaccines, all while promoting her own self-interest, including the former president’s new scam social media company. Her game is exactly the same as Trump’s. They know that rage sells and reinforcing the biases of your audience will lead them to open their pockets. Trump and Pierson are nothing more than snake-oil sellers on a behemoth scale. They lie to you to make you feel under threat, then they present the only solution that can save you. It just so happens they’re the ones selling it.
So, it’s another far right grifter brought in by your local Sheridan County GOP. They’ll prop her up at the dais, and whoop and holler for her before asking you for another donation. So what? That’s no surprise anymore. It’s what they do. Well, this particular scammer was also the liaison between the White House and the organizers of the Jan. 6 attempt to overthrow our government. Ms. Pierson was present for many of the events, conversations, and plans that led to the assault on the U.S. Capitol. She’s been indicted and will likely have to testify in front of Wyoming’s own Liz Cheney, vice-chair of the Jan. 6 Commission.
The calculation with Trump’s accomplices is always the same. At some point, self-preservation will outweigh pseudo-loyalty to the man. It’s a safe bet that when that happens, the Sheridan County GOP will conveniently forget that they paid her to come here.
“Katrina who?”