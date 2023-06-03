The Cloud Peak Chapter of Wilderness Watch applauds the new regulations regarding dispersed camping in the Bighorn National Forest. Campers in the BNF are also required to secure food stuffs in bear proof containers or inside vehicles or campers. Bears have become problematic in several camp sites.
However, the CPC is opposed to requiring backpackers to carry bear proof containers in the Cloud Peak Wilderness. The regulation is meant to deter bears, yet there have been no reported contacts with bears in the Cloud Peak Wilderness. While wildlife other than bears can seek food from humans in the wilderness, they are not a danger to human life. Bears that frequent food from human inhabited areas can become dangerous to humans.