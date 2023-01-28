I again appeal to Kim Love to focus on the primary point of my initial letter, i.e. the media’s incorrectly and inappropriately bringing forward labels which, although appropriate 200 years ago in France, have become but disparaging epithets. Specifically, their description as “right wing” of people who have never had the remotest connection to the (inaccurately) hypothesized use of “right wing” to describe National Socialists in Germany in the 1930s.
He asks repeatedly whether the use of the term RINO bothers me. It actually doesn’t, but I didn’t address the matter since I consider this matter superfluous to the historical issue I was addressing. It refers primarily to voting patterns of certain Republicans, rather than to the issue of “right wing” upon which I have focused.
Love returns to yet another additional issue he had raised concerning his hypothesized insincerity of politicians whose stance on certain social issues seems at odds with their stated Christian beliefs. Again, I would respectfully request that he raise that issue directly with those politicians whom he considers phonies and hypocrites.
He suggests that “Wyoming may be the biggest welfare state in the country” (comparing state benefits with taxes paid). He posits a discussion on ways to transition from dependence on Wyoming’s mineral industry to “a different future.” I am neither a physicist nor a state legislator, but I do think that caution is warranted before leaping to the assumption that the final chapter has been written on coal and natural gas. Before taking that plunge, I would suggest that we listen to the growing number of credentialed scientists requesting hard atmospheric evidence rather than relying on computer models. Note the recent return to coal in Germany and Great Britain.
Finally, Love asks which federal expenditures I support, given my preference for small government. He asks about flood relief, COVID vaccines, and other exigent events. Perhaps Congress could budget for exigency expenditures and fund them by deleting the most glaring examples of wasteful pork in “omnibus spending” bills. Ideally, federal spending should conform to the enumerated powers from the Constitution. As to the border security issue he mentioned, I would refer him to Article IV, Section 4 of that document. Apparently the Biden administration doesn’t consider what’s happening on our southern border to be an “invasion.”
To close what will be for me the final chapter in this point-counterpoint series, I’m not suggesting that ALL governmental expenditures are without merit, but I do believe many certainly are. Anyone doubting that should peruse the latest “omnibus” spending bill Congress has ill-advisedly passed.