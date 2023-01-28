letters to the editor stock.jpg
Courtesy photo | Metro Creative

I again appeal to Kim Love to focus on the primary point of my initial letter, i.e. the media’s incorrectly and inappropriately bringing forward labels which, although appropriate 200 years ago in France, have become but disparaging epithets. Specifically, their description as “right wing” of people who have never had the remotest connection to the (inaccurately) hypothesized use of “right wing” to describe National Socialists in Germany in the 1930s.

He asks repeatedly whether the use of the term RINO bothers me. It actually doesn’t, but I didn’t address the matter since I consider this matter superfluous to the historical issue I was addressing. It refers primarily to voting patterns of certain Republicans, rather than to the issue of “right wing” upon which I have focused.

Tags

Recommended for you