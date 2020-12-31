In the weekend Press, a local resident claimed some of us had "gone off the rails." Why? Is it because some of us are able to read, write and comprehend the English language?
For more than three years, the Democrats and their media cohorts have libeled and slandered President Trump about so-called Trump-Russia collusion. They falsely accused the president of being a Russian agent. They claimed they had irrefutable evidence to prove it. Yet, Robert Mueller and his 13 Democrat lawyers found no evidence of collusion, even after they wasted over $48 million tax dollars with their investigation.
In July 2018, Mueller knew President Trump was innocent. Yet, Mueller didn't release his report until after the November 2018 midterm elections, so the Republicans would lose control of the House, which they did.
During the pandemic, New York's Democrat Gov. Andrew Cuomo mandated all New York nursing homes accept COVID-19 patients. As a result, well over 6,000 New York nursing home residents died of COVID, because of Cuomo's criminal conduct.
After President Trump made a legitimate call to the president of Ukraine, California Congressman Adam Schiff, D-California, is a member of the House Intelligence Committee. He refuses to answer any questions about his involvement with a woman who is known to be a Chinese Communist spy.
When Democrat Hillary Clinton was secretary of state, she had no problem selling 20% of America's uranium supply to the Russians in exchange for a $145 million dollar payoff to the Clinton Foundation. Never mind all our aircraft carriers and all our submarines desperately need uranium for their nuclear propulsion systems.
The Democrats and the media said the 2020 elections would see a massive blue wave sweep the nation. The facts are the Republicans made serious gains in the US House races and statewide races throughout the nation.
Rather than watching the bobbleheads at ABC, CBS, NBC, MSNBC and CNN, my critic should watch Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity on FOX. He may discover his train, and his brain, derailed long ago.
John Fafoutakis
Sheridan