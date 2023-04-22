The truth is, I understand part of the impulse behind the current movement to remove books from school libraries: We all want to protect our children from things that might confuse them, frighten them or make them sad. I am a mother who understands this deep desire to wrap my children up so nothing will make them uncomfortable.
What I keep coming back to is how far my personal desires and preferences can extend into the public sphere. My hopes for my children simply cannot dictate the rights of other people’s children. Because of this, I choose to trust the gatekeepers. I trust the people who are trained in all the things I do not know.
Our school librarians are gatekeepers. They do not recklessly choose books and make them available to children of all ages; they, along with other licensed and highly qualified professionals, carry out clear, board-approved processes and protocols for selecting and adopting age-appropriate library and curricular materials. I trust this process. Our librarians respect the wishes of each individual family when expressed, thus respecting the wishes of all families and limiting the rights of none.
Let us not allow our fear for our children to blind us. If our child brings home a book that we are uncomfortable with them reading, let’s have discussions with them about why. Let’s call the librarian and express our preferences for what our children can read; our school district respects parents’ rights to control what their children read, watch and have access to while at school. This policy and protection for each individual family is already in place.
Let us also remain aware that our children, and our high school students especially, will soon need to navigate an ever-changing world that at times will look nothing like the world in which they grew up. As parents, we need to accept the fact that our stories are simply not enough to prepare our babes to step into this new world. Because of this, we rely on the stories of others, the stories that at times make us feel uncomfortable, sad or scared. If my child brings home a book from the school library that stirs feelings in one or both of us, I welcome the chance to have a conversation. It is in this way, not through limiting what books are available on their school library shelves, that I help to prepare my children for adulthood.