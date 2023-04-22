letters to the editor stock.jpg
Courtesy photo | Metro Creative

The truth is, I understand part of the impulse behind the current movement to remove books from school libraries: We all want to protect our children from things that might confuse them, frighten them or make them sad. I am a mother who understands this deep desire to wrap my children up so nothing will make them uncomfortable.

What I keep coming back to is how far my personal desires and preferences can extend into the public sphere. My hopes for my children simply cannot dictate the rights of other people’s children. Because of this, I choose to trust the gatekeepers. I trust the people who are trained in all the things I do not know.

Recommended for you