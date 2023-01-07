letters to the editor stock.jpg
Courtesy photo | Metro Creative

Me thinks Charlie Cole doth protest too much. In his letter on 12/29, he complained the news media identified conservative politicians as being far right or right wing whereas the news media never seems to identify any as being far left wing, without giving any specifics.

What Wyoming politicians does he believe should be identified as far left wing? I can come up with a long list of Wyoming politicians who can reasonably be described as far right wing. At the top of my list would be newly elected, election denying Secretary of State Chuck Gray.

