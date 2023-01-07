Me thinks Charlie Cole doth protest too much. In his letter on 12/29, he complained the news media identified conservative politicians as being far right or right wing whereas the news media never seems to identify any as being far left wing, without giving any specifics.
What Wyoming politicians does he believe should be identified as far left wing? I can come up with a long list of Wyoming politicians who can reasonably be described as far right wing. At the top of my list would be newly elected, election denying Secretary of State Chuck Gray.
Does Mr. Cole have the same concern about the many politicians identified as RINOS?
One of my favorite expressions is those that the gods will punish, they will grant them their wishes. Actually, I agree with Mr. Cole the far right, etc., should be used less and instead should be identified for who they really are.
CHINOS — Christians in name only — should be identified as such. These are the politicians who cloak themselves in Christianity, but appear at the same time to reject the most basic tenants of Christianity, such as a modicum of empathy for those less fortunate. These same self-described Christians appear to reject one of the cornerstones of Christianity, loving thy neighbor as thy self.
Then there are the phoneys — the fiscal conservatives who think they should only have to pay 20% of the cost of the government they enjoy the benefits from, while the mineral industry and federal government are paying for the rest. These are the same so-called fiscal conservatives who are also the ones who demonize anyone as a RINO who has the temerity to suggest in a future, with declining mineral income, we all might have to bear a larger share of the cost of Wyoming state and local government.
There are the hypocrites — the anti-Federalists who constantly rail against federal spending but then fight to get a larger share of the $8 billion of COVID funding for their pet projects and are among the first to line up for PPP funding for themselves.