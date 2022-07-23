05-31-22 Trump rally 2web.jpg

Decked out in red, white and blue and MAGA hats, the crowd waits outside for Former Donald Trump to speak during a Save America Rally in May 2022 at the Ford Wyoming Center.

 Courtesy photo | Abigail Landwehr Casper Star-Tribune

I can’t let the false equivalency underlying the conflation of two very different events in Charlie Cole’s July 14, 2022, letter stand unanswered.

One issue has to do with former President Trump’s effort to obstruct the orderly transfer of power on Jan. 6. One of the cornerstones of our democracy is the orderly and peaceful transfer of power. By Jan. 6, President Trump knew there was no doubt he had lost the election, a fact articulated by Attorney General Barr and other supporters. He had pressured officials in various states to over turn the election. When that failed, he secretly plotted to march on the capital. With the knowledge a number of his supporters were heavily armed, he urged them to go to the Capitol and “fight like hell.” While these supporters were chanting “hang Mike Pence” and desecrating our nation’s Capitol, Trump sat by for hours in the White House and did nothing.

