I can’t let the false equivalency underlying the conflation of two very different events in Charlie Cole’s July 14, 2022, letter stand unanswered.
One issue has to do with former President Trump’s effort to obstruct the orderly transfer of power on Jan. 6. One of the cornerstones of our democracy is the orderly and peaceful transfer of power. By Jan. 6, President Trump knew there was no doubt he had lost the election, a fact articulated by Attorney General Barr and other supporters. He had pressured officials in various states to over turn the election. When that failed, he secretly plotted to march on the capital. With the knowledge a number of his supporters were heavily armed, he urged them to go to the Capitol and “fight like hell.” While these supporters were chanting “hang Mike Pence” and desecrating our nation’s Capitol, Trump sat by for hours in the White House and did nothing.
The letter writer tries to create a false equivalency between this and the spontaneous protests that erupted in the immediate aftermath of George Floyd’s murder by Derek Chauvin. I want to make it absolutely clear I am in no way defending some of the actions taken by the Floyd protesters. I am saying there is no equivalence between the premeditated efforts by President Trump to overturn the 2020 election and the spontaneous protests that erupted in the aftermath of George Floyd’s murder.
Maybe the reason the panelists didn’t ask the questions the letter writer thinks should have been asked is because they might not have been very good questions. There are 213 Republican members of Congress. The reason the Jan. 6 committee may not be as bi-partisan as you would like is because House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy insisted upon putting members such as Jim Jordan and Jim Banks on the committee, two members committed to turning the investigation into a circus, instead of other Republicans who would have allowed the investigation to go forward with the dignity of the bi-partisan Watergate Committee.
I’m sorry what I believe is the letter writer’s predilection for law and order doesn’t have any room for compassion for the nine people who died as a result of that horrific day or for individuals such as Capitol Police Sergeant Aquilino Gonell, who in his own words, “experienced the brutal onslaught of the insurrectionists,” who was “savagely beaten,” and who had his career cut short and his life upended because of the physical and emotional damage he sustained on Jan. 6.