I write the following in response to the submission to The Sheridan Press under the title of “Wrong Side of History,” in the July 30, 2022, edition.
Concerning the reproductive rights of women, neither the Constitution of the United States nor the Bill of Rights, nor any amendments to the Bill of Rights note anything about reproductive rights or the right to an abortion. However, it would appear that it is the personal right of people to use contraception devices, “the pill” or abstinence to avoid pregnancy.
Concerning limiting abortions as being on the wrong side of history, it would appear that those promoting abortion are not only on the wrong side of history but on the wrong side of current society.
Margaret Sanger was the apparent creator of Planned Parenthood. Look up her writings. In them, she promotes abortion as the means to reduce the population of Black people and others whom she thought were ruining society. Therefore, she appears to have been a bigot and a racist and not the champion of women’s rights.
Concerning Trump Republicans, I do not care for Trump’s personal character. However, it seems he put the American economy and America first, neither of which appear to be the intent of our current government. One only needs to compare our current economy to that of two to four years ago for proof.
Lastly, I seem to be in agreement concerning the affect of money on politics. For some of our elected officials, it appears that only money put them in office, and, once in office, some have used money for power and self gain. This is “dark money.”