Today

Showers early, becoming a steady rain later in the day. High 63F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.

Tonight

Showers in the evening with some clearing overnight. Low near 50F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies. High 83F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.