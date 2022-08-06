letters to the editor stock.jpg
Courtesy photo | Metro Creative

I write the following in response to the submission to The Sheridan Press under the title of “Wrong Side of History,” in the July 30, 2022, edition.

Concerning the reproductive rights of women, neither the Constitution of the United States nor the Bill of Rights, nor any amendments to the Bill of Rights note anything about reproductive rights or the right to an abortion. However, it would appear that it is the personal right of people to use contraception devices, “the pill” or abstinence to avoid pregnancy.

Recommended for you