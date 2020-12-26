Since the November elections, lots of stories regarding the validity of results have been told. Indeed some stories about the election, as in recent letters by two of our local doomsayers, have really been off the rails.
Now spectators are drawn to an off-the-rails mishap, such as a train car tip over. Such a mishap offers some entertainment and opportunities for creative wiseacring about causes and wrongdoing. It also presents economic opportunities. Witness how the creative stories about a stolen election generate a windfall for the victimized resident of the White House and his lawyers.
Responsible folks know though that a train car tip over is not really a good thing. Since it is not a good thing, responsible folks usually undertake an examination of the facts to try to determine the cause and get things back to right. In this case of our national election results, the legal system by way of courts listens to involved parties, works to finds the facts, determine cause and responsibility and to redress effects of the mishap to get things right. But after at least fifty law suits in several states and at the federal level, unfortunately for those telling creative stories about a stolen election, no facts have been found.
After lots of hearing from lots of parties who actually know how the elections were conducted, no evidence and no proof of a serious mishap emerged. So telling creative stories about the “great 2020 stolen election” appears to be the only off-the-rails event.
While entertaining and with for sure spell-binding tales of causes and wrongdoings, and clearly with economic opportunity (please keep sending money to help with the pending relocation of the current White House crew), yet this off the rails mishap of telling creative election stories is really not too good a thing when looked at by responsible folks.
Dennis West
Sheridan