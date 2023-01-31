At a Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce event this month, my local Wyoming State Senator, Dave Kinskey, outlined his argument against Medicaid expansion as proposed in House Bill 80.
I am writing to ask Kinskey to change his position and support “House Bill 80 — Medical Treatment Opportunity Act,” which would expand Wyoming Medicaid, and to encourage the rest of our local state legislators to do the same.
I practiced pediatrics in Sheridan for 42 years. During that time, I met many solid, hardworking Wyoming neighbors who would benefit from Medicaid expansion. These include young people working low-wage jobs, folks just shy of age 65 and therefore unable to qualify for Medicare, people who own their own businesses or ranches, and others who remained one illness away from bankruptcy.
There is clearly a need to figure out how to ensure these people have access to basic health care. But since Kinskey described his opposition at the Chamber event, the discussion was less about health and more about business. There are probably about 19,000 Wyoming adults ages 19 to 64 who would benefit from Medicaid expansion.
My friend Cathi Kindt asked at the Chamber meeting: “If there were a solid business case for Medicaid expansion, would you support it?”
Kinskey made a case that Medicaid expansion does not have a solid business case. I believe he is wrong, and not looking at the excellent business case for Medicaid expansion that all of our surrounding states have enjoyed.
First, he claimed every state that has expanded Medicaid has ended up paying higher costs than anticipated. This is not true.
In testimony to the Wyoming Legislature’s Revenue Committee Nov. 9, Rep. Ed Buttrey, a Republican lawmaker from Montana, said the cost of Medicaid expansion to Montana’s budget has been studied repeatedly.
“When you look at the profit and loss for the state, it has been a positive impact,” Buttrey said.
That’s because Medicaid expansion has been great for Montana’s economy.
Medicaid expansion has made Montana’s workforce healthier. Buttrey cited a report from the Montana Department of Labor that found between 6-9% of people covered by expansion there had gone back to work after gaining health coverage.
Roughly 19,000 Wyoming citizens would benefit from Medicaid expansion. About two-thirds of them are already working. More would be able to keep jobs with stable access to health insurance.
“Healthy people will get jobs and have less reliance on government programs. They want to work and be successful and take care of families,” Buttrey said.
Utah’s experience also goes against the fear that Medicaid expansion would hurt us. When our neighbors there passed Medicaid expansion in 2018, they raised the state sales tax just in case the program ended up costing more than expected.
Like Kinskey, they feared the true price of expanding Medicaid would be higher than advertised. They set aside money from that sales tax hike and waited for the cost to Utah to go up. It never did.
In fact, according to RyLee Curtis at University of Utah Health, both Medicaid enrollment and the cost to the state have been less than projected for expansion. Lawmakers have been able to use the money they generated from the sales tax increase to fund other public health care services.
Rep. Ray Ward, a Republican legislator from Utah, echoed these facts in testimony to the Wyoming Legislature: “The benefit that it’s giving to us outweighs the cost,” he said. “No one is saying, ‘This has ruined us, we’re not going back.'”
Why won’t the Wyoming Legislature listen and learn from these other states’ experiences?
Wyoming has been cautious in its approach to Medicaid expansion, declining to immediately adopt the program when it became available in 2014. This helped our state lawmakers ensure that Medicaid expansion would be successful elsewhere before we joined.
Today, a total of 40 states have adopted the program, including all of Wyoming’s neighbors. South Dakota is just implementing now, but Montana, Nebraska, Colorado, Utah and Idaho already take advantage of Medicaid expansion. The positive experiences of states like Utah and Montana help let us know that we should wait no more, and the time is now to expand Medicaid.
The program is not perfect, but contrary to Kinskey’s claims, it has greatly benefitted our neighbors — just ask them. It will be good for business, good for our health care system and good for the people of Wyoming.
Barry M. Wohl, M.D.
Retired Sheridan pediatrician
Sheridan