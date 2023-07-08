This Act may be cited as the ‘‘Protecting America’s Rock Climbing Act’, HR1380
The name of this act is very deceitful because it implies the passage of it will protect the right of climbers to climb in the wilderness. Climbers have always had that right, however this bill wants climbers to be able to destroy the rock in the wilderness by drilling holes and placing permanent bolts and hangers in the rock.
The promoter of this bill will tell you the bolts aren’t permanent. Special equipment is needed to remove them, and the bill doesn’t stipulate they have to do so. The holes and bolts will always be permanent. The climbers claim they will hand drill the holes because the Wilderness Act doesn’t allow the use of battery-powered drills. The average hardness of limestone, which is common in lower climbing areas, is 3 to 4. Granite, which is common in the wilderness, has a hardness rating of 6 to 7. To think they won’t use battery-powered hammer drills illegally is a farce.
If you were to go to Tensleep Canyon, near Tensleep, Wyoming, you will find climbers have drilled hundreds or more of bolt holes, bolts and hangers in limestone, using battery-powered hammer drills. As they drill, you will hear a loud sound that is not unlike what you may hear in a construction zone. If the climbers say they won’t use power hammer drills and the bill (heaven help us!) is passed, then hopefully there will be a hefty fine for even possessing one.
Wilderness is supposed to be a peaceful quiet experience, it is not meant to include the sounds of a hammer drill pounding into rocks in order to create permanent holes, not to mention the effect of the noise and bolts will have on the nesting of birds and scaring the animals away.
The sport climbers associations will tell you it’s good for the economy, do you know what else is good for the economy? Wars are great for the economy as well as cleaning up pollution!
Go to YouTube and search for climbing bolt placement and you will be enlightened about this horrible bill that destroys everything a true wilderness stands for.
Stop the deceit and spread the word about how 95% of public lands don’t seem to be enough for the people of today that just seem to want to have it all. Why not add an amendment to the bill to open up both the Washington Monument and Mount Rushmore to sport climbing, possibly, drilling holes in those rocks would get some attention.
Dale Jacobson
Sheridan