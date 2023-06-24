Faucet
In a May 18, 2023, memorandum from Dan Coughlin to the SAWS Joint Powers Board, Coughlin, the administrator for the board, states that efficiencies the board desires can be achieved through amendments to the joint powers board's ownership and operating agreements. The proposed amendments may avoid certain concerns regarding representation and fairness for the county water tap owners. The SAWS customers that are county residents are the people that should have a fair water bill. 

In an earlier memo, dated Feb. 2, 2021, Coughlin recommended the SAWS board be reduced to one city elected and two county commissioners. He also recommended an attorney give an opinion on the legality of transferring the SAWS county water distribution system to the city. 

