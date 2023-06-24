In a May 18, 2023, memorandum from Dan Coughlin to the SAWS Joint Powers Board, Coughlin, the administrator for the board, states that efficiencies the board desires can be achieved through amendments to the joint powers board's ownership and operating agreements. The proposed amendments may avoid certain concerns regarding representation and fairness for the county water tap owners. The SAWS customers that are county residents are the people that should have a fair water bill.
In an earlier memo, dated Feb. 2, 2021, Coughlin recommended the SAWS board be reduced to one city elected and two county commissioners. He also recommended an attorney give an opinion on the legality of transferring the SAWS county water distribution system to the city.
At the SAWS meeting June 15, 2023, board member Lonnie Wright said this transfer has been considered for three years. The county SAWS system has 2,000 customers with the capacity to serve an additional 2,000. Coughlin points out that under its present agreement with the city, neither do the county customers financially support the city's water delivery system, nor do the city customers financially support the county's system. Futher, the existing SAWS debt — about $4 million — can be paid off by the county's SAWS reserve account. This action would transfer the county's water delivery system to the city debt free.
This should be done by the county before any transfer would take place. Since county residents cannot vote for city mayor or council to ensure a fair service billing, the county water customers should not be captured by the city but must have board membership. The county tap users built the SAWS system for the county residents.
At the June 15 meeting, the county commissioners said they would notify the county tap holders about the possible transfer of their water delivery system. I would recommend interested parties ask for copies of the memorandums for a larger understanding of the issues. However, there are two questions the memos do not answer. Why do the county commissioners want to give up the county water delivery system? And, why does the city want it?