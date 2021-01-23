There’s a segment of our society blaming Donald Trump for the melee that followed a “Stop the Steal” event adjacent to the Capitol Building. The radical element of the crowd, some holding white supremacist views, marched on and then invaded the Capitol Building. It was a melee beyond comprehension that morphed with blistering speed into an unstoppable mob. The participants’ passion inflamed the carnage that unfolded.
But the genesis of this tragic event did not start nor end with Trump’s rally. He has held numerous rallies; none of them saw significant violence. He has steeled himself against all onslaughts and the trials have been many: the Russia hoax, two impeachments, investigations and charges to follow.
President Obama sought to alter history to seek a heightened awareness of the historic injustice to African Americans. When Confederate statues started toppling, a call to arms was awakened. Charlottesville was the first clash. As the “cancel culture” gained momentum the stage was set and then inflamed by the destructive reaction to the George Floyd killing. Racially outraged mobs indiscriminately pillaged and wrecked urban centers and looted businesses; laying destruction with vengeful purpose. The carnage went largely unchecked by local or state governments.
In the meantime the 2020 election, held under the oppression of the COVID epidemic, created a unique circumstance that resulted in a radical alteration of the election laws. Combine this with trying to correctly and accurately tabulate over 180 million votes there was plenty of questions concerning the validity of the election. The distrust of many has not gone away.
Trump is a convenient scapegoat for the press and the left. Yet no one has waited for the investigation to be complete before passing judgment — a Democrat led House voted to impeach while quoting their new poster child, our Representative Liz Cheney. The Democrats’ objective has been to destroy Trump at all costs. And they, with Cheney’s unwitting assistance, have been able to do so.
Likewise the fringe groups saw Trump as a vehicle to their ends. But these radicals may have acted regardless of whether or not a Trump held a rally in Washington on Jan. 6. These individuals didn’t just appear from nowhere: law enforcement monitored considerable “chatter” planning a forceable onslaught on the Capitol. The relative ease with which the mob overpowered the Capitol tends to show that the Capitol Police were either unaware of or ignored the threats.
Our democratic processes demand that judgment of actions be withheld until the facts are examined. This process is far from being completed. Sadly our elected representative failed us when she reacted on a strictly emotional level. Shame, shame, shame Liz!
Daniel Schiffer
Sheridan