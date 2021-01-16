In Cynthia Lummis’s first speech on the U.S. Senate floor, she yet again showed an inability for individual thought and decision making as confirmed by her stance denouncing the Pennsylvania election.
Lummis — a junior senator from Wyoming — could not possibly have intimate material knowledge of the election process or of state Republican led, approved and court rejected challenges to changes to the Pennsylvania election process.
Further her embarrassing objection to the election confirmation is a frivolous effort to pander to a group who are now part of a seditious mob (or who support them) and is an act that directly undermines Wyoming election sovereignty.
We need people in Congress who understand civics, respect the United States Constitution and who have enough intelligence and integrity to not join frivolous and seditious acts.
Kudos to Rep. Liz Cheney for standing up for our Constitution.
Darren Rogers
Sheridan