An open letter to Rep. Liz Cheney:
I am writing to respectfully express my disappointment in your vote to impeach our president. Unfortunately, I am having trouble believing yours was a vote of conscience.
Let's catch the reality train here. Your credentials as a never-Trumper are well established, and your vote was lock-step in line with the wishes of your extended "family" and the globalist money interests. I understand that money is the mother's milk of politics. But in the end, money doesn't vote — people do — and 70.4% of your Wyoming brothers and sisters voted for the president. These are real people, peopl eyou have sworn to represent. In my opinion, you failed in your duty, you failed us, and worse, you embarrased us.
You also demonstrated that you totally misunderstood the essence of the MAGA movement — one driven by veterans, truck drivers, mechanics, cowboys, farmers, coal miners, carpenters, homemakers, plumbers, bus drivers, retail workers, cops and firefighters, restaurant workers, housekeepers, etc. — ordinary folks who feel lost, without a voice, totally disenfranchised. You proved it to us. That said, I hope you understand, and I do not say this to be insulting, that I support Donald Trump for one reason — he is not one of you.
I am aware you were probably "chosen" by the establishment Republican hierarchy to make this statement, in a vain attempt to drive the last nail in the Trump coffin. I am sure you and they see your re-election as assured, almost an afterthought. Think again. You've lost my vote forever. Further, I speculate you have just created about 200,000 "never-Lizer's." How does that feel?
Michael F. Cavanagh
Sheridan