During my seven-year tenure as the chief of staff for the Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System and my 20-plus year career with the Veterans Health Administration, I have developed an immense appreciation for the broad and positive impacts of physicians throughout our frontier state and beyond.
Particularly with the introduction of the COVID-19 pandemic era and the constant specter of challenge and change that has accompanied it, I have been struck time and again by the integral contribution of doctors within and outside the VA system to the collective well-being of communities in Wyoming.
Physicians operating in hospitals, clinics and practices throughout our state create positive ripple effects for individuals, families and, really, our society by saving and improving lives and leading at the forefront of the healthcare continuum. Without these pillars, our communities would be at risk for decline and far less collective health and happiness.
One only need look to unfortunate instances of hospital and significant clinic closure in particular locales within the state in recent years to understand the criticality of physicians to the well-being and functionality of our rural communities. As a non-physician, I greatly appreciate the opportunity to work with a knowledgeable, caring and skilled faculty of physicians day in and out here at the Sheridan VA, and endeavor to facilitate the efforts of our doctors and other healthcare providers by working to sustain and improve the platform from which their expertise can be delivered to those who have borne the battle for our country.
It is an absolute privilege to pursue this noble mission together each and every day here at the Sheridan VA, and with National Doctors Day approaching on March 30, I hope any who read this will join me in expressing gratitude to, and celebrating, the doctors they live and work with here in Sheridan County and across Wyoming.
Eric Crawford
Chief of Staff, Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System