letters to the editor stock.jpg
Courtesy photo | Metro Creative

Our beautiful town of Sheridan needs cleaned up!

First of all, why are so many people, not from Sheridan, being put in job positions? I know many people wanting jobs, but aren't getting hired. We have too many bars in Sheridan and our small town is overloaded with the police report being full of DUIs and drugs! What's going on here?

Tags

Recommended for you