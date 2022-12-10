Our beautiful town of Sheridan needs cleaned up!
First of all, why are so many people, not from Sheridan, being put in job positions? I know many people wanting jobs, but aren't getting hired. We have too many bars in Sheridan and our small town is overloaded with the police report being full of DUIs and drugs! What's going on here?
A lot of Sheridanites letters aren't being printed, but people that have moved in are. This isn't right! People are making U-turns all over Sheridan, mostly on Main Street. Trash is being thrown out of vehicle windows and cigarette butts are everywhere. How disgusting to walk downtown and see people throw their butts everywhere. If they can't keep Sheridan clean, they don't need to live here.
Sheridan doesn't need any more homes or apartments built, we haven't enough water or room for more people. Sheridan people, let's take a stand now before it's too late, if it isn't already.
I know of seven people that have written into the Press, but never are their letters printed, why?