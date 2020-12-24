Cyrus Western made a mistake in the Tweet he posted. I would like to say, however, that I have known him since he was in the same grammar school that my son, Bryan, attended; and I always found him a polite, intelligent, considerate young man.
What was at one time satire or even exaggerated humor, is no longer, which even many Black comedians recognize. We live in a cancel culture, often justified by our country's long, difficult history. Cyrus Western should have thought longer, but I am confident that he is not mean-spirited.
His crime, if there was one, was of insensitivity, not cruelty. He now certainly knows better and will do better. The Sheridan area still benefits from his being in the Legislature.
Thomas McIntyre
Sheridan