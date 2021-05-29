The latest pandemic stimulus package includes a transformative approach to helping families. The program holds the promise of dramatically cutting child poverty.
The idea behind the child tax credit is based on the principles that children deserve the opportunity to thrive, and money can help. The plan is to send money each month, in the amount of $250 a child — $300 for young children — to help parents cover whatever basic necessities they need most.
The plan is pro-child because it treats poor and middle-income kids equally. Democrats understand that raising kids is difficult and expensive, and government has reason to support parents in this work. Stimulus payments have proved wildly popular with the American public, probably because the middle class has received them too.
Columbia University estimated that a comparable child tax credit would cut child poverty by 45%. It would cut poverty among Native American children by more than 60%. It is pro-work, because families don’t lose the aid by working until they reach the highest income levels ($150,000 for joint filers). It is pro-family, because poor and middle-income kids keep the benefit even if a parent gets married, unless their spouse has a high income.
The returns on this investment will far exceed the expense and will help the entire economy. Democrats believe the lessons of mutual vulnerability and shared dignity that we’ve learned during COVID-19 lead us to take the first step into a new future to wipe away the most extreme forms of child poverty with a simple policy similar to the Social Security’s old age benefit.
Cathy Wallace
Dayton