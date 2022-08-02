groceries stock
Buy Now
File photo | The Sheridan Press

Inflation tripped off by the pandemic, other than price gouging, is a result of decisions by industry, government and others. It didn’t start this year or last or even this decade.

After the trust busting era government resumed siding with monopolists and helped them consolidate virtually all industries, WWII exacerbated the concentration and afterward government agencies implemented rules that were life threatening for small business but petty nuisances for larger businesses. What we need today is trust busters with teeth like Teddy Roosevelt. 

Recommended for you