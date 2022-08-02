Inflation tripped off by the pandemic, other than price gouging, is a result of decisions by industry, government and others. It didn’t start this year or last or even this decade.
After the trust busting era government resumed siding with monopolists and helped them consolidate virtually all industries, WWII exacerbated the concentration and afterward government agencies implemented rules that were life threatening for small business but petty nuisances for larger businesses. What we need today is trust busters with teeth like Teddy Roosevelt.
The baby food shortage is a result of consolidation. Most formula is made by a few companies and the largest shut down production. Just-in-time inventories in supply chains and retail outlets meant retail shelves were immediately empty.
With the adoption of computers virtually every major business and industry went to “just-in-time” inventories and eliminated investment in stockpiles, boneyards and warehouses. I’m not saying I blame them. It’s only good sense to cut unnecessary inventory and eliminate warehouse costs. But it presents a problem for everyone right now and it was inevitable that it would.
Everyone should know that competition is essential for free enterprise and that you shouldn’t keep all your eggs in one basket.
Joseph advised the Pharaoh to store seven years supply of grain. My grandparents stored enough food to last until next harvest season. With a supermarket in every town, my parents bought enough to last a few weeks.
Good advice but I can’t use it. The store is too close to my home.