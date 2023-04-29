I am writing today in support of the Sheridan County School District 2 school librarians. As the sister of a librarian with over 25 years of experience, and the aunt of a college student pursuing a career as a librarian, I know firsthand the dedication and commitment our school librarians bring to their jobs.
Librarians have years of education, many with master's degrees in library science. Librarians follow long-established codes of ethics and and national standards in evaluating the appropriateness of books and other reading materials of students in our schools. Over the years, our librarians have spent thousands of unseen hours reading books for our school libraries to ensure that the books in our libraries meet the prevailing education, social, emotional and diverse needs of all students in our schools.