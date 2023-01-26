letters to the editor stock.jpg
Sen. Dave Kinskey says the state of Wyoming has way too much money. Then, a moment later when asked about Medicaid expansion, he cites the same boiler plate excuse he uses every year. He’s scared the feds won’t come through with the money, and that “budget-wise,” he doesn’t think he can make a case to expand it.

But Sen. Kinskey, you just said the state has “way too much money.” Even The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities has documented the positive experiences of other states in an article entitled “Montana’s Fiscal Gains from Medicaid Expansion Are a Model for Wyoming.” One of the opening statements reads: “The experience of other states, including its neighbor Montana, shows that if Wyoming expands Medicaid, it will dramatically increase coverage while providing the state with fiscal savings for many years to come.”

