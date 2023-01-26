Sen. Dave Kinskey says the state of Wyoming has way too much money. Then, a moment later when asked about Medicaid expansion, he cites the same boiler plate excuse he uses every year. He’s scared the feds won’t come through with the money, and that “budget-wise,” he doesn’t think he can make a case to expand it.
But Sen. Kinskey, you just said the state has “way too much money.” Even The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities has documented the positive experiences of other states in an article entitled “Montana’s Fiscal Gains from Medicaid Expansion Are a Model for Wyoming.” One of the opening statements reads: “The experience of other states, including its neighbor Montana, shows that if Wyoming expands Medicaid, it will dramatically increase coverage while providing the state with fiscal savings for many years to come.”
I have yet to hear of any state that has subscribed to expanding Medicaid leaving the program.
The other legislators, Western and Pendergraft, cited “ideology/philosophy” as their excuse for being against Medicaid expansion. Rep. Ken Pendergraft has said about his lack of support for Medicaid expansion “…when I cede responsibility, I cede liberty.” This makes no sense to me and seems incredibly cruel.
The majority of registered voters polled in Wyoming support the expansion of Medicaid. Should the “religion, ideology or philosophy” of 93 legislators dictate the policies and laws (whose purposes should be for the common good of all), of over 500,000 people? It is my understanding that separation of church and state is still in existence — at least for now.
At least two-thirds of the approximately 19,000 Wyomingites who need Medicaid are hard-working people who either don’t make enough money to be able to afford insurance or their employer does not provide it for them. How much of Wyoming’s $4 billion windfall are their lives worth?