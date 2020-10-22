09-24-2020 Mayoral Debate_AS 003.jpg

City Councilman and mayoral candidate Rich Bridger delivers his opening statement during the debate with incumbent Mayor Roger Miller at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

There is too much contention on television and in national and local politics.

That's not what we need to get things done in Sheridan. We need somebody who will work with others, calm the rhetoric down and bring people together. That man is Rich Bridger. Rich is our choice for mayor of Sheridan.

Rich Bridger knows how to bring people together. He listens. He looks for solutions. His agenda is to see that our community continues to be a place with good jobs and a great quality of life. 

These are just a few of the reasons we support Rich Bridger for mayor!

Gary and Cindy Campbell

Sheridan

Recommended for you