There is too much contention on television and in national and local politics.
That's not what we need to get things done in Sheridan. We need somebody who will work with others, calm the rhetoric down and bring people together. That man is Rich Bridger. Rich is our choice for mayor of Sheridan.
Rich Bridger knows how to bring people together. He listens. He looks for solutions. His agenda is to see that our community continues to be a place with good jobs and a great quality of life.
These are just a few of the reasons we support Rich Bridger for mayor!
Gary and Cindy Campbell
Sheridan